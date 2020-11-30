Warren L. Flusemann, age 79 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street E.) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Warren was born May 26, 1941 in Bongards, the son of Jerry and Elizabeth (Hoernemann) Flusemann. On October 15, 1966, Warren was united in marriage to Mary Ann Louis at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. Warren was a diligent worker. He enjoyed farming and working with his mules and Belgian horses. Beyond farming, Warren also drove a bus for the Central Raiders, Norwood Young America School district and the softball team. He attended as many Raiders sports games as he could. Warren was also a proud serviceman. He was a member and Commander of the American Legion Edward Born Post 343 in Norwood Young America for many years. Warren was dedicated to his family. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him immense joy. He lived his life for them and the love he showed them will be greatly missed. Warren was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann; parents Jerry and Elizabeth Flusemann; sister Janice Buckentine; father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Florence Louis. Warren is survived by his loving family: daughters Jill Flusemann, Heidi Flusemann; son Chad Flusemann; grandchildren Brianna Vanderheyden, Justin Clemons; sisters Vivian Kroells, Marlene Mueller, Donna (Bernard) Meuleners; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Art Buckentine, Charlotte (Lowell) Stahlke, Pauline (Richard) Thurk, Tom Louis; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.