Wannetta A. Stangret, age 72 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Service held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. Wannetta was born on August 11, 1949 at Watertown, the daughter of Earl and Joan (Pawelk) Gongoll. On April 15, 1967, she was united in marriage to Steve Stangret in Minnetonka. Wannetta adored her grandchildren, they were the light of her life. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening. Wannetta worked for the city of Waconia for 20 years, where she made many friendships. She loved her retirement doing whatever she wanted to do, and also her Jack. Wannetta was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Joan Gongoll; daughter-in-law Danielle Stangret; brothers-in-law Jerry Stangret and Otto Pearson. Wannetta is survived by her loving family: husband Steve; children Timothy Stangret of Delano, Kimberly (Lonny) Arvidson of Sartell, Joseph (Alissa) Stangret of Waconia; grandchildren Mathew, Ashley, Abigail, Kaylie, Ella and Savanna; great-grandchildren Treighton, Mya and Liam; sisters Lorraine (David) Pauly of Brooklyn Park, Janet (David) Newberg of St. Paul; brother Brian Gongoll and Peggy Trego of Wisconsin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Neldaray (Ronald) Kimball of Milwaukee, WI, Rose Marie Pearson of Stanley, WI, Dorothy (Brian) Krupa of Milwaukee, WI; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to your charity of choice. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.