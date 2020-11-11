Walter "Walt" J. Habisch

 

Walter “Walt” J. Habisch, age 98 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Blanche, grandson Lucas, siblings Martin Habisch, Raymond Habisch, Margaret Danks. He is survived by his children Bernadette Habisch and Mark (Jodi) Habisch; grandchildren Lauren (Nathan) Gutshall, Nicholas (Jennifer) Habisch; great-grandchildren Jackson and Mason Gutshall; sister Marian Soler. Due to Covid-19, Private family Mass of Christian Burial and interment with Military Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery have occurred. Arrangements by Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home.

