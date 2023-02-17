Walter "Wally" H. Buetow

Walter "Wally" H. Buetow, age 82, of Cologne passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) in Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in the church cemetery.

