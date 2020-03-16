Walter A. Neumann Jr.

Walter “Walt” Albert Neumann, Jr., age 78 of Watertown, passed away peacefully with his wife Kay by his side, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Waconia, MN. Memorial service was Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Donald Andrix officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service at church. Walt was born March 16, 1941 to Walter and Rosella Neumann, Sr. He is number two of five siblings. Walter was baptized April 20, 1941 by Rev. Otto E. Kohn at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska, MN. He was confirmed April 3, 1955 by Rev. John Stehr at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN. He met the love of his life at the Green Giant Canning factory in Watertown. They married on June 23, 1962 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Watertown, MN; Pastor Louis Wetzel officiated. Their union was blessed with two children, Troy and Todd, and four grandchildren, Tina, T.J., Natalie, and Chase. Walt was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He loved doing landscaping, yard work, camping, fishing and hunting. He loved to travel to the NALCC Conventions and get-togethers, in many states. Walt and Kay belonged to the National Autumn Leaf Collectors Club since 1992. They traveled everywhere and made many friends. They also belonged to the Hamm’s Club for over 25 years. Walt worked at the Creamery, in Waconia, for five years and then worked for Advance Machine, of which he was a foreman for many years. After 35-1/2 years he retired, in 2002. Walt was a collector of Autumn Leaf Jewel Tea Dishes by Hall and many products. He was also a big collector of brewery items of many different brands. He enjoyed collecting many items including toys, coins, pop bottles, playing cards, advertisements, book matches and ash trays. Walt was active in his church, St. Paul’s Lutheran, in Watertown, MN. He was an usher and played on the church Dart Ball team for years, along with his sons Troy and Todd. Walt was preceded in death by his parents Walter Sr. and Rosella; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph and Dorothy Pysick; brothers-in-law Francis Jones, Rollie Ulrich and Ralph Pysick. Walt is survived by his loving family: wife of 57 years Kay; children Troy Neumann and Todd (Sue) Neumann of Watertown, MN; his grandchildren Tina Neumann and special friend Nick Schlechter, T.J. Neumann Jr., Natalie Neumann and special friend Tyler Hoese, Chase Neumann; sisters Sandra Jones of Watertown, MN, Darlene Schmidt of Watertown, MN, Rosemary (Owen) Fuglseth of Mound, MN; brother Wilfred (Linda) Neumann of Norwood, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Glenn (Gerry) Pysick of Rogers, MN; sister-in-law Jane (Jim) Morrow of Watertown, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
