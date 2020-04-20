Virgil William Oelfke, age 79 of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, formerly of Green Isle, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Monarch Gardens in Winsted, Minnesota. Drive thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Green Isle, Minnesota. Private family graveside service was held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Green Isle, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Eric Rapp. Virgil William Oelfke was born on August 2, 1940, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of William and Emma (Kroells) Oelfke. Virgil was baptized as an infant on August 25, 1940, and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 11, 1954, both at St. Paul Evangelical Reformed Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota. He received his elementary education in Green Isle, Minnesota, and graduated from Arlington High School in Arlington, Minnesota. Virgil entered active military service in the United States Army on March 14, 1959, and received an Honorable Discharge on September 13, 1965. On November 9, 1963, Virgil was united in marriage to Mavis Hasse at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, Minnesota. Virgil and Mavis made their home in Green Isle, Minnesota. Their life was blessed with four children, John, Kristine, Jill and Daniel. Virgil and Mavis shared over 56 years of marriage. Virgil was a lifelong farmer. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle, Minnesota. Virgil was also a member of the Green Isle American Legion Post #408. Virgil enjoyed farming, John Deere tractors, Fords, biking and civil war books. He cherished the time spent with his friends and family, especially his grandkids. Virgil passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Monarch Gardens in Winsted, Minnesota, at the age of 79 years, 8 months, and 15 days. Blessed be his memory. Virgil is survived by his: wife, Mavis Oelfke of Norwood Young America, MN; children, John Oelfke and his wife Jody of Waconia, MN, Kristine Walker and her husband Michael of Lower Burrell, PA, Jill Hoff and her husband Kevin of Hutchinson, MN, Daniel Oelfke of Green Isle, MN; grandchildren, Amanda Oelfke and her fiancé Kardel Miiller, Rebecca Oelfke, Aaron Oelfke, Katie Walker, Robert Walker, Justin Hoff, Hallie Hoff, Kaiden Oelfke, Adalyn Oelfke, Brennan Oelfke; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Muriel Panning of Edina, MN, Gladys ZumBerge of Green Isle, MN; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Virgil is preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Oelfke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbert and Leilah Hasse; brothers-in-law, Donald Hasse, Norman Panning, Orville ZumBerge; sister-in-law, Lois Glowacki. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
