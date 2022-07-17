Virgil Phillip Gestach, age 83, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home on the family farm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. Visitation held at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 4 - 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Augusta Ball Park, 5950 Hampshire Road, Chaska, MN.
Virgil was born January 31, 1939 on the family farm in Chaska, MN to John and Gertrud (Eiden) Gestach, one of three sons. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. On September 3, 1960, he married Carol Geis at Marystown Catholic Church, Shakopee. They had six children. Virgil was raised and farmed on the family farm for his entire life. He also worked for the American Crystal Sugar Factory in Chaska and was a mechanic in earlier years.
He loved fishing, especially spearfishing, playing cards, puzzles, polka music and especially enjoying Carol's baked goods. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and lifetime member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Norbert (Laura Mae) and Leo Gestach.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol; children, Thomas (Lisa Smith) Gestach of Carver, Dale (Jodi Crawford) Gestach of Chaska, Stephen Gestach of Cologne, Carla Gestach of Eden Prairie, Bradley (Barb) Gestach of Carver, Jeremy Gestach of Carver; six grandchildren, Jenessa (Matt) Laisy, Katie Gestach, Nick (Megan) Gestach, Ryan (Cristina) Gestach, Emily (Michael) Canfield, Tina Christenson; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Gestach of Carver; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com
