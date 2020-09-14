Virgil C. Logelin, age 83 of Waconia and formerly St. Bonifacius, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Virgil Logelin was born July 13, 1937 in St. Bonifacius, the son of Clarence and Lorraine (Thesing) Logelin. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Virgil was a graduate of the Waconia High School. Virgil was united in marriage with Sonja “Sunny” Blakstvedt on August 17, 1957 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Virgil began his employment with the Minnesota State Highway Department, followed by working construction, as a truck driver delivering block for Johnson Bigler and later as a salesperson for Concrete Cutting and Coring. Virg’s greatest joy was his wife and family who he loved spending time with. He was passionate about the game of baseball and wasn’t afraid to give the umpire an “earful.” Virg was a member of the St. Boni Saints Amateur Baseball 3 time State Championship team in 1961, 1964 and 1965. He started the Babe Ruth Baseball program for St. Boni and coached numerous baseball and softball teams. Virg was a founding member and President of St. Boni’s Spass Tagen Festival and the St. Boni Snowmobile Club. He was a member of the St. Boni Lions Club, loved camping and was a member of the Wright Way Campers. Virg was also a member of the Czech Area Concertina Club. He was an awesome woodworker and storyteller, and he enjoyed attending his kids and grandkids activities, hunting, fishing, having fish frys with family and friends, playing Sheepshead, winters in Arizona, making his famous sausage and delicious turtle soup and so much more. His baseball legacy will live on for generations. Virgil is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lorraine Logelin; sister and brother-in-law Kathleen and Ralph Godfrey; father-in-law and mother-in-law Anfin and Sonja Blakstvedt. Virgil is survived by his loving family: wife Sunny; children LuAnn (Steve) Gravelle, Randy (Norma Knudson) Logelin, Lynn (Steve) Wert, Scott (Dawn) Logelin; grandchildren Sarah (Sandy) Thoeny, Misty (Jeff) Brady, Crystal (Jason) Sundby, Brittany (Chris) Ratke, Steven Wert, Alex and Ellie Logelin, Tyler, Ali, Kate and Grace Gravelle, Blake and Payton Pistulka, Tess and Kiefer Servin; great-grandchildren Theo Thoeny, Ariana, Sophie and Calvin Brady, Brody, Olivia and William Sundby, Everleigh and Maverick Ratke; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Derald Monson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Butch Blakstvedt and Bev Schroeder, John and Linda Blakstvedt, Dick and Karen Blakstvedt; cousins-in-law Jack Farness and Joyce Farness; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
