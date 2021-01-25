Viola Ruth (Buetow) Plekkenpol, age 84, of Cologne, MN, died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Viola Ruth Plekkenpol was born May 10, 1936 to her parents Raymond and Ida (Gruenhagen) Buetow in Dahlgren Township. She was baptized May 31, 1936 and Confirmed in her Christian faith on April 2, 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church and school, rural Cologne, by Reverend John E. Melchert. This is where she would marry Clifford C. Plekkenpol of Shakopee on June 18, 1960. In 1967, they moved from Shakopee to East Union where they bought their farm, raised five children, worked together and shared 60 years of marriage. Viola worked for eight years as a secretary for the Pioneer Telephone Company in Waconia. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Chaska where she helped with funerals. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, old time music, baking cookies, family gatherings and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ida Buetow, infant brother Clayton Buetow, brother Earl Buetow, and sister and brother-in-law Bernette (Buetow) and Harold Sauter, along with other relatives and friends. Viola is survived by devoted husband Clifford Plekkenpol; children, Karen (Tom) Neubarth of Arlington, John (Sharon) Plekkenpol of Cologne, Susan (Marvin) Theis of Shakopee, Lois (Todd) Manteuffel of Cologne and Dale Plekkenpol of Cologne; sister-in-law, Inez Buetow of Cologne; brother, Ralph (Carol) Buetow of Cologne; sister-in-law, Harriet Plekkenpol of Shakopee; brothers-in-law Donald Plekkenpol of Carver and Kenneth Plekkenpol of Shakopee; brother and sister-in-law Dallas and Marion Plekkenpol of Shakopee; and eight grandchildren. Also survived by Chris and Kailan Dana-Johnson, their children Ashlyn, Brooke, CJ and Davis of Carver, and grandson-in-law Tom Thuente of Shakopee and soon to be great-grandson due in February; along with many nephews and nieces. Pallbearers are grandchildren: Shawn Neubarth, Karl Neubarth, Owen Theis, Eric Theis, Nicole Thuente, Lauren Manteuffel and Rebecca Manteuffel. Private funeral arrangements at Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN, due to ongoing pandemic. The burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either St. Johns Lutheran Church or the family. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN, (952) 448-2137.
