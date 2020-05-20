Vincent F. Giesen

Vincent “Mick” F. Giesen, age 88 of Waconia, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia. Mick was born May 3, 1932 in Waconia, MN, the son of Hubert and Helen (Kranz) Giesen. Mick was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic community. Mick was united in marriage to Sharron Schwalbe on June 29, 1957 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they raised and cherished four sons. Mick lived life to the fullest. He was a proud Army serviceman from 1952-1954 where he was a radio operator-maintainer. After the military, he had many careers. He was a candy maker at Powell’s Sweet Shop for 43 years. He worked at Island View, mowing lawns for 10 years, and was an incredible handyman, who could fix anything. Mick loved baseball and was a little league and Babe Ruth coach for many years. He also played with the Waconia Town Team where he was the catcher. Mick adored his family and loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed heading to the cabin and loved going on cruises, going on 17 throughout his life. Mick gave back to his community and was a proud member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. Mick was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Helen Giesen; sisters Gladys Giesen, Evangeline Peck, Geraldine “Pat” Schelitzche; father-in-law and mother-in-law Orville and Bernice Schwalbe; brothers-in-law Mike Schwalbe, Don Litfin, Norm White; sister-in-law Pat Rehbein; niece Tammy White. Mick is survived by his loving family: wife Sharron; sons Nathan (Kimberly) Giesen, Steve “Rolly” Giesen, Tim (Lissa) Giesen, Chuck (Cathy) Giesen; grandchildren Mike (Krista) Giesen, Wendy Rusinyak and fiance Jesse Allison, Anthony Giesen, Aaron Giesen, Tanya U’Ren, Morgan Giesen, Danielle (Sam) Lantinga, Jeffrey Heide, Adam Heide; great-grandchildren Nicole Turner, Ciera Rusinyak, Jonelle Rusinyak, Kalli Giesen, Kira Giesen, Maxton Giesen; brother Stanley (Maryl) Giesen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pauline (Jerry) Youngblom, Jean White, Vicki Litfin, Edward Rehbein. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com
