Vickie L. Thompson

Vickie L. Thompson, age 68 of Waconia, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2023 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Celebration of Life service 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Matt Schroeder as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. A light reception to follow.

