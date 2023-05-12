Vickie L. Thompson, age 68 of Waconia, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2023 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Celebration of Life service 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Matt Schroeder as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. A light reception to follow.
Vickie Lynn (Lundmark) Thompson was born January 8, 1955 in Bagley, the daughter of Edward and Charlene (Fahrlander) Lundmark. She was united in marriage with Douglas John Thompson on January 1, 1984. The couple resided in Apple Valley for 13 years. In 1996, they moved to Waconia where they have lived since.
Vickie enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, singing, knitting and playing Backgammon. Her laugh was contagious, her smile was infectious, her soul was one of a kind, and her love for her family was fierce. Vickie was loved by so many and she will be greatly missed.
Vickie is preceded in death by her parents Edward Lundmark, Charlene Fahrlander; sister Renee Johnson; granddaughter Nia; brothers-in-law Pat Garrity, George Thompson and Gary Johnson.
Vickie is survived by her loving family: husband Doug Thompson; children Sean Nelson, Jaime Nelson (James Klosterman), Lanesa Robb (Travis), Ryder Thompson (Hailey); grandchildren Tori, Aidan, Sebastian, Tavis, Trey, Jace, Leo, Luke and Colton; sister Barb Garrity; brothers Gary Skarhus (Kim), Paul Skarhus (Doug); along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.