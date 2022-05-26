Vernon Shoutz

Vernon F. Shoutz, age 79, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living in Waconia.
Funeral Service was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment in Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Clergy Officiating, Pastor Josh Bernau; Organist, Rita Luecke; Casket Bearers, Steve Brandt, Zach Evenson, Josh Evenson, Sean Bueng, Devon Shoutz, Ben Wallerstedt.
Vernon Francis Shoutz was born on May 8, 1943, in Litchfield, Minnesota. He was the son of Francis and Ora (Peters) Shoutz. Vernon was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Litchfield and was a graduate of the Litchfield High School Class of 1961.
On July 9, 1988, Vernon was united in marriage to Karen Hedtke at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayzata, Minnesota. Vernon and Karen resided in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, and later moved to Waconia, Minnesota. They shared 33 years of marriage.
Vernon owned and operated his own auto body shop, Vern's Body Shop, in Waconia, MN. He was a member of the Waconia Lions. Vernon enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Karen Shoutz; son, Eric Shoutz and his wife Karla; step-children, Pamela Banks, Sandra Hedtke and her husband Steve Brandt, Todd Hedtke and his wife Sue; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Donald Shoutz, Douglas Shoutz, Lowell Shoutz and his wife Sandy, Kenneth Shoutz and his wife Carol, Linda Lou Schmitt and her husband Jim; many other relatives and friends.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ora Shoutz; brother, Clayton Shoutz; sisters-in-law, Joy Shoutz, Lois Shoutz, Bonnie Shoutz.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America.
