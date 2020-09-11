Vernon H. Debner, age 89 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. David Erbel officiating. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Vernon Henry Debner was born August 21, 1931 in Plato, MN, the son of Edward and Erna (Wolter) Debner. Vernon was born and raised on the family farm along with his five younger siblings. On July 10, 1953, Vernon married the love of his life, Marjorie. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage and with a lot of patience raised five kids of their own. Vernon was the epitome of a hard worker, working two jobs most of the time. He started his career in the Army. He was based in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in the motor pool. He was employed as a farmhand, had his own milk can route, worked in the SuperValu warehouse and managed his own custodial business. Beyond his work he was dedicated to his family and cherished time with friends. On weekends you would often find Vern and Marge playing cards with friends and neighbors. He loved to travel and one of Vernon’s favorite trips was to Hawaii and visiting Pearl Harbor. Vernon was known for his sharp, quick-witted comments and his Dutch Master Cigars! Whether going west fishing or deer hunting up north the only guarantee were the stories and laughter that followed! Vernon was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Erna Debner; grandchildren Derek Debner, Christopher Debner; son-in-law Daryl “Bud” Breitung; father-in-law and mother-in-law Theodore and Evelyn Splettstoesser; brothers-in-law Alex Trebelhorn, Bob Dones, Arvid Binde, Ted Splettstoesser, Henry Zumberg, Martin Harms; sister-in-law Joyce Harms. Vernon is survived by his loving family: wife Marjorie; children Mike Debner of Waconia, Bryant (Sue) Debner of Brooklyn Park, Randy (Jane) Debner of Big Stone City, SD, Jeff (Lynn) Debner of Young America, Lisa (Al) Reichow of Stillwater; grandchildren Matthew Debner, Daniel Debner, Timothy (Leah) Debner, Michael Debner, Greg Debner, Shawn Debner and friend Sarah, Steven Debner, Ryan Debner and friend Jackie, Lindsey (Coleman) Hitt, Jonathan (Emily) Debner, Kelsey (Anthony) Fratzke, Melissa Debner, Amy (Barrett) Stoks, Ashley Reichow, Joe (Alyson) Reichow, Addison Reichow; great-grandchildren Evan, Nathan, Roslyn, Olivia, McKenzie, Connor, Wyatt, Lily, Maisie, Annalise, Aubrey, Spencer, Finn, Charlotte, Whitten, Everett, Axel, Bohdi; brothers Gilbert (Sandra) Debner of Texas, David (Sandy) Debner of Colorado; sisters Adeline Dones of Texas, Marlaine Binde of Farimont; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his beloved nap partner, their dog, Sophie. Urn Bearers Addison Reichow, Michael Debner. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
