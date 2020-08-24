Vernon Dale Smith, age 83, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Estates of Delano in Delano, Minnesota. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel and interment following the service at Church of the Ascension Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George. Honorary Urn Bearers: Vernon’s grandchildren. Urn Bearers: Anna Marie Schoeppner, John Schoeppner, Lisa Smith. Vernon Dale Smith was born on January 14, 1937, in Bertha, Todd County, Minnesota. He was the son of Charles and Hilda (Waldahl) Smith. Vernon was baptized and later was confirmed in his faith. He received his education at a country school through the 8th grade. On June 23, 1962, Vernon was united in marriage to Irene Mary Landwehr at St. Fredericks Catholic Church in Verndale, Minnesota. Vernon and Irene made their home in central Minnesota and then moved in 1973 to Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Dale and Anna Marie. Vernon and Irene shared over 36 years of marriage, until Irene passed away on September 26, 1998. Vernon worked at Bongards Creameries in Bongards and then Laser Engineering in Chaska, Minnesota, in the production department until 1999 when he retired. He also was a farm hand. Vernon was a member of Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Vernon enjoyed polka shows, polka music and attending Stiftungsfest. His daily passion was helping Dale on the farm. Vernon treasured the time spent with his family and friends. Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Estates of Delano in Delano, Minnesota, at the age of 83 years, 6 months and 16 days. Blessed be his memory. Vernon is survived by his: daughter, Anna Marie Schoeppner and her husband John of Eden Prairie, MN; daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith of Hamburg, MN; grandchildren, Ryan Alling, Brent Alling and his significant other Amber, Wyatt Smith, Austin Smith; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Wesley Smith and his wife Muriel of Alexandria, MN, Arnold Smith and his wife Ella of St. Paul Park, MN, Melvin Smith and his wife Sharon of Inver Grove Heights, MN; sister, Mary Ann Miller and her husband Bill of Cedar, MN; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hilda Smith; wife, Irene Smith; son, Dale Smith; brother, Donald Smith and his wife Helen. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.