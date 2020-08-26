Vernice A. Menth, 97 of Alpena, MI, formerly of New Germany, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Funeral service to be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany with Rev. LeRoy LaPlant officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment at St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery in New Germany. Vernice Adella Menth was born February 26, 1923, in Mayer, MN, the daughter of Henry and Edna (Oestreich) Domres. She was baptized March 18, 1923, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer, by Rev. F.W. Erthal and confirmed on April 5, 1936, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer, by Rev. Erthal. Her confirmation verse was Isaiah 54:10: “For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you.” Vernice attended school at Zion Lutheran in Mayer. She also attended the McPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, MN, taking piano and organ lessons, music history and theory classes. She began teaching piano lessons and had several students in the Mayer area. On June 8, 1944, Vernice was united in marriage to Howard R. Menth at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer, MN. This marriage was blessed with four children. Howard and Vernice farmed near New Germany. While the children were younger, she took a break from teaching piano to become a fulltime homemaker and mother. Howard and Vernice were active members of St. Mark Lutheran Church, New Germany. Vernice was a member of the choir, the Adult Bible Class, and of the Ladies’ Aid/LWML. She was a part-time organist and also served St. Mark Lutheran School for several years as a teacher-aid. She was an active member of the Lutheran High School Guild for many years. In the 1960s, she resumed piano teaching and taught until December, 2011. At times, she had over 50 students per week. She was an accredited member of the Minnesota Music Teachers’ Association and also a member of the West Suburban Music Teachers Association. During her later years in New Germany she took watercolor lessons with a local teacher. In January, 2012, Vernice moved to an apartment in The Pines, Alpena, Michigan, to live near her daughter, Geraldine Nelson. There she was an associate member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and participated in Bible studies at The Pines every week. She also continued her art studies at the Senior Center in Alpena. Vernice was preceded in death by her: parents, Henry and Edna (Oestreich) Domres; husband, Howard Menth; brother and sister-in-law Donald and Gladys Domres; sister and brothers-in-law LeIsle Plocher, Winfried Rolf, Dahle Plocher; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lorin and Lilah Menth, Otto and Viola Breyer, Gladys Schmidt, Harold Zellman. Vernice is survived by her children, Harlan Menth (wife, Donna) of Wyandotte, Michigan, Geraldine Nelson (husband, Stan) of Alpena, Michigan, Christelle Menth (husband, Alfred Born) of Lakewood, Colorado, Kenneth Menth (wife, Laura) of Hurt, Virginia; grandchildren Jason Menth (wife, Ashley) of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Eric Nelson (wife, Adina) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Nathan Nelson (wife, Lisa) of Holland, Michigan, Sarah Born of Aurora, Colorado (husband, Nathan Rudolph); great-grandchildren, Molly, Paul, and Abigail Menth of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Raina and Denali Nelson of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Hadley, June, and Lucy Nelson of Holland, Michigan; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Blessed be the memory of our departed sister in the faith, Vernice. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
