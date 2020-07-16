Vern C. Ebersviller, age 76 of Waconia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Hartmann Drive in Waconia. Vern was born on June 28, 1944 in Minneapolis, the son of Claude and Gladys (Newhouse) Ebersviller. Vern Ebersviller grew up in Arlington, MN, and worked at his parents’ Gambles hardware store in town. He graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1962, and then spent four years in the United States Air Force, as an Air Policeman. Vern was honorably discharged in 1967. On November 18, 1967, Vern was united in marriage to Jan Schmitz in Red Lake Falls, MN. They were blessed with and raised four children. He worked as a tool maker at Tonka Toys in Mound, MN. Vern then studied at Dunwoody Institute to become a plastics mold maker. After a few years in plastics mold making, he was hired at Toro in Bloomington, MN, as a tooling engineer. Vern traveled globally for Toro and retired on February 29, 2012, after 22 years of employment. Vern was a proud member of the American Legion and Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and card playing. He loved snowmobiling all over Minnesota as well as throughout Yellowstone. Vern and Jan had many good times touring the U.S. and Canada on their Honda Gold Wing with friends. He was also great at fixing anything that was broken and was never afraid to tackle projects, always wanting to learn how things worked. He loved being surrounded by family and smiled every time they would stop by to visit. His recliner and western TV shows brought him much enjoyment the last few years. Vern was preceded in death by his granddaughter Victoria Lynn Ebersviller; parents Claude and Gladys Ebersviller; half brother Bruce (Betty) Ebersviller. Vern is survived by his loving family: wife Janice; children Nicole (Dustin) Dahlke of Waconia, David (Ariana) Ebersviller of Chaska, Dawn (Steve) Minor of Waconia, Todd (Jenna) Ebersviller of Eden Prairie; grandchildren Jenna Dahlke, Dain Dahlke, Samuel Minor, Bria Ebersviller, Alison Minor, Avery Ebersviller, Naya Ebersviller, Mason Ebersviller, Finn Ebersviller, Jessie Jo Ebersviller, Mikeala Ebersviller, Josiah Ebersviller; brother Gerald (Diane) Ebersviller; nieces Becky (Tim) Luskey, Lori (Clint) Hatlestad; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Edward (Gaylene) Schmitz of Excelsior, James (Theresa) of Red Lake Falls, Leo Schmitz of Red Lake Falls; other nieces, nephews and many friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952.442.2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
