Vera Dressel, age 77 of Waconia, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Memorial service 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. David Wheeler as officiant. Gathering of family and friends Tuesday 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Vera A. Dressel was born July 8, 1942 in Waconia, the daughter of Walter and Alvina (Terwedo) Schmakel. She was united in marriage with Wallace Dressel on June 27, 1964. Vera was a generous and caring woman who loved helping others, especially babysitting. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vera is preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Theresa Dressel; sisters Marlene “Molly” McPadden, Joanne Karels, Lois Winckel and infant sister Bertha; brothers Walter Schmakel Jr., Larry Schmakel, Neil Schmakel. Vera is survived by her loving family: husband Wallace Dressel of Waconia; sons Kevin Dressel and wife Kim of Norwood Young America, Steve Dressel of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Melissa Schatz and husband Mike, Nikki Dressel, Tom Wickenhauser, Kelli Dressel, Gregory Dressel; great-grandchildren Piper, Evelyn, Nora, Aubrie, Carter, Ethan and Emmett; sister Sharon Pearson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Charles and Marlene Schmakel, Ken and Alice Schmakel, Dale and Faith Schmakel, LeRoy and Penny Schmakel, Donald Karels, Gary McPadden, Nancy Schmakel, Deloris Schmakel; many other relatives and dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
