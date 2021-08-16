Valeria A. Rolf, age 88, of Norwood Young America passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Funeral Service held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Valeria was born on December 20, 1932 in New Germany, the daughter of Carl and Anna (Burkowske) Roepke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. On May 8, 1952, Valeria was united in marriage to Clarence H. Rolf at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by Rev. Pfotenhauer. Valeria and Clarence were married for 69 years and blessed with two sons, Alan and Mark. Valeria was a very caring person, always putting everyone first before herself. She was particular on keeping her house clean at all times, and helping out on the farm wherever she was needed. Valeria enjoyed baking and cooking for the family, not any guest that visited ever went away hungry. Some of the other activities she enjoyed were gardening, reading and sewing. Valeria’s faith was an important part of her life, rarely missing a Sunday service and helping out with the LWML on a regular basis. Valeria was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Anna Roepke; sisters Lenora (Fred) Schmidt, Irene (Erwin) Stender, Evelyn (Carl) Burau; brothers Viron (Marcella) Roepke, Elder (Helen) Roepke, Norville Roepke; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Lillian Rolf; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Gilbert Dietel, Edward Lindbo, Barbara Rolf. Valeria is survived by her loving family: husband Clarence Rolf; sons Alan (Penny) Rolf of Cologne, Mark (June) Rolf of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Jeff (Abbey) Rolf, Brent Rolf and Tonya Dill, Kari (Matt) Oquist, Lori Rolf, Tami (Dave) Thompson; great-grandchildren Jackson and Elsie Rolf, Jaidyn Lundstrom, Claire and Garik Oquist; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Arlene Roepke, Delores Dietel, Orville (Jackie) Rolf, Marion Lindbo; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Jeff Rolf, Brent Rolf, Kari Oquist, Matt Oquist, Lori Rolf, Tami Thompson. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
