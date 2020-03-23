Ute Kauder

Ute Beate Kauder of Waconia, MN died on March 19, 2020 at the age of 76, after a battle with cancer. Ute was born in Saarbrücken, Germany on October 13, 1943. While her father was a prisoner of war, Ute along with her mother and sister were moved throughout Germany, as refugees, to avoid the perils of war. In 1954, her family immigrated to Yonkers, NY, then to Farmingdale, NY. On February 27, 1966, Ute and Al Kauder were married in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Massapequa, NY and then moved to Elmhurst, Queens, NY. On February 1, 1967, they moved to Minnesota and joined the St. Louis Park Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In November 1977, they built their home in Waconia, MN and attended the Cologne Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The two of them loved sharing knowledge of the Bible and helping people come to know about Jehovah God. Ute’s strengths were her deep faith and ability to always look on the bright side, which drew many to love and admire her. She was a fine example of Christian love, faithfulness and endurance. She was quick to show hospitality and it would always be a fun evening to remember. Ute was passionate about people. If you had the privilege of meeting Ute it would have been an unforgettable experience. She had the gift of making people open up and feel special because people were special to her. She is unforgettable to her family and friends, but most importantly she is unforgettable to Jehovah God. Ute was like sunshine, we can’t wait to bask in her warmth again. She was a true believer in the hope of living forever on earth as described at John 5:28, 29. She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy Feickert; good friend, Regina Ciaccio. She is survived by her loving husband, Al Kauder; children, Tanya (Karl) Knisely, Joshua (Andrea) Kauder, Alex (Suzanne) Rasmussen; grandchildren Logan Knisely, Skuyler Knisely, Hudson Knisely, Cooper Knisely, Ezra Knisely, Harrison Kauder, Bianca Kauder; mother, Katie Feickert; sister, Elke (Joel) Ciaccio; her cats, Amelia and Suzie; and many, many friends. Memorial service will be delayed until large gatherings are permitted, allowing relatives and friends to hear a discussion about Jehovah’s promise of life everlasting here on Earth.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.