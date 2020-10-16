Una "Beth" Beth Butcher

Una Beth Butcher, “Beth” age 86 of Watertown passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia of complications of Covid-19. She was born on June 10, 1934 in Burwell, Nebraska. Beth was married to Fred Butcher for over 50 years. They travelled and lived in many states due to Fred’s work of burying phone cable. In 1963, they settled in Watertown to raise their family. They were longtime owners of the Riverside Bar, and later the Hollywood Sports Complex, always working side by side. Fred passed away in 2003. Beth remained in her home until 2019, when she moved into Auburn Meadows Assisted Living. Beth loved playing cards and being with her dear friends. But most of all, she loved her family. They were everything to her and she didn’t want to miss a thing. Beth was preceded in death by her husband Fred; parents John “Bobo” and Veda Ashman; sisters Betty (Alvin) Janicek and Jan Robasse; daughter-in-law Jackie Butcher; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margaret (Jack) Hazen and Belva (Nolan) Garska. She is survived by her loving family: children Denny (Mary) Butcher, Karleen (Steve) Florek, Connie (Bill) Watland, Kary Butcher, and Rick Butcher; 10 grandchildren Kevin (Jenny) Butcher, Hollie Masanz, Keith (Jess) Butcher, Shawn Watland, Jessie (Eric) Billiet, Chris Florek, Jordan (Jena) Butcher, Dylan Butcher, Shane (Victoria) Butcher, and Derek (Corbin) Butcher; 18 great grandchildren and another on the way; 1 great great grandchild; sister-in-law Glayda (Mervin) Scofield and brother-in-law Kenny Robasse; many other treasured family and friends. Private family service and inurnment at Watertown Public Cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Chapel.
