Ty James Bunn, 20, was born on December 8, 2001 in Burnsville, MN to Glen and Alice Bunn. Ty was called to his heavenly home on March 4, 2022 in Yacolt, WA.
He will be dearly missed by his parents and siblings: sisters NaTasha, Tara, Natalie, and Rayna, brothers Royce (Sarah), Blake (Misty), and Braden; and nieces and nephews Makayo, Keako, Taye, Brianne, Amaya, Bella, Kaiya, Chel, Keena, Bonnie, Jaxton, Addy, Lev.
Ty graduated from Connections Academy High School in June of 2020. He moved to Washington State in December 2021. He lived with Blake and Misty and their daughters Kaiya and Addy while working for TPI plumbing. Ty had a huge heart and loved spoiling his nieces and nephews any time he was able too. He was quick to make people smile and enjoyed visiting with everyone.
Ty attended Old Apolostic Lutheran Church where he was a striving Christian in living faith. He has entered the eternal paradise that all of us of strive for.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Evan and Anita Bunn and Fred and Kathy Rosenlund.
Funeral service held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Minnetonka, MN. Visitation held on Sunday evening in the church. Interment in the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church Cemetery in Delano, MN.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, MN.
