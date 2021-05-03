Troy Britain of Waconia, MN, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2021, at the age of 47. Troy was a devoted and loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law, and friend to many.
Public gathering of family and friends held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia. A private memorial service will be held with Rev. Eric Aune as officiant.
“In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been set up for Troy Britain’s family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/troy-britains-children?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Troy was born February 6, 1974 in DeKalb, IL and later grew up in Ramsey, MN, with his father, mother, and sister and attended Anoka High School.
Troy often liked to portray himself as a “bastard coated bastard with bastard filling” (his favorite quote from Scrubs) and he would be reminded that, despite what he thinks, he had an outer hard shell with a creamy soft center. Despite his attempts at being a tough guy, those who knew him knew that he was probably the sweetest, kindest man you could meet, just don’t talk politics with him. He adored and loved his family more than anything, so much that he would let his youngest daughter brush his hair and go out of his way to buy unmentionables for his eldest daughter (and throw in a bag of chocolates for good measure). He loved to wrestle with his children and nieces. It was always a monumental occasion if you actually beat him. Occasionally, he would attempt to wrestle his own father but it would always end with laughs and the usual “I let you win” comment. If you had the honor to chat with Troy, whether you were ready for it or not, you would learn so much about things you never knew you could learn. He knew everything about everything... and if he didn’t know, he would find out. That was a quality that so many of us would joke about, Troy included, but we loved him for it. He was fiercely protective of his family and even those he didn’t know. That included strangers that he saw at a concert who were unwillingly being pushed into a mosh pit. Like true Troy form, he stepped in front of them and protected them. He would constantly surprise people with selfless acts of kindness from tipping very generously at dinners, giving gifts to those less fortunate, always donating money to the Salvation Army during Christmas, stopping on the side of the road to help a stranger, to organizing a fundraiser to help buy a new bike for a kid in our community. The list could go on, but Troy wouldn’t want everyone to know all his good deeds. Not only were humans impacted by his kindness, but mammals and reptiles too. He was the type of man who would go out of his way to pick up turtles and carry them to the water so they wouldn’t get hurt, even if that meant stopping on the side of the road. Thankfully, he was smart enough to avoid picking up a snapping turtle. The motto “leave no brother behind” clearly applied to ducklings too. A favorite story of many is the time he walked into Farm Supply to pick up 10 ducklings. It was clear that we were only getting 10, but Farm Supply had 14. Once we got our 10 he paused and said “I can’t leave these 4 behind” so we walked out with all 14 ducklings.
Troy was a proud man who truly loved his country, so much that he enlisted in the US Army after high school. While serving, Troy received his parachutist badge which he wore with honor and pride, and loved to talk about jumping out of airplanes. When someone asked him why he would jump out of a perfectly good airplane, his witty reply was “Why would I waste a perfectly good parachute?” Troy served for over 10 years with multiple active-duty tours. His most recent tour was to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, where he fought selflessly beside his brothers and sisters in arms. After his return from Afghanistan, he wanted to be home and focus on his family, but Troy’s calling and love for his country influenced him to re-enlist. In 2013, he made the difficult decision that it was time for him to hang up his uniform. Troy was also a firefighter who carried that badge and title with so much honor and pride.
As if that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, Troy loved taking his family kayaking, camping, swimming (and showing off his belly flop skills), boating, 4-wheeling, and fishing. Whenever he would take the kids fishing he would invite the neighbor kids, so they had the opportunity to fish, and if they didn’t know how he would teach them. Troy was a prime example of what it means to be a gentle giant.
We all know that as Troy confidently marched up to the gates of heaven with his tough stern face, that as soon as God greeted him he would crack a smile, talk his ear off, and then show God the Carlton dance that he was notorious for. Then as he entered, he would turn and ask God, “How does a paratrooper jump when they have angel wings and can fly?”
Troy was survived by his loving family: wife Amy Britain of Waconia; children Marcus, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Annabelle and Jacob; parents LeRoy and Linda Britain of Brook Park; sister Ladora Britain of Bloomington; mother-in-law Lenora (Rick) Feidt of Circle Pines; father-in-law Dave (Tina) Williams of Chaska; sisters-in-law Stephanie Williams, Sandra Williams; nieces and nephews Jasmine (Franky) Higuera, Jade (Brandon) Petree, Jewel Britain; aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
