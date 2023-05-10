Timothy Jay Mueller

Timothy Jay Mueller, age 62, of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 4, 2023.

Tim was born on February 13, 1961 to Merlyn and Barbara (Bielke) Mueller in Watertown, MN. He attended Watertown High School, where he excelled at track and field, football, choir (performing in state competitions for solos and small groups, including barbershop), and theater. He attended Hamline University on a football scholarship.

