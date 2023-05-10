Timothy Jay Mueller, age 62, of Buffalo, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 4, 2023.
Tim was born on February 13, 1961 to Merlyn and Barbara (Bielke) Mueller in Watertown, MN. He attended Watertown High School, where he excelled at track and field, football, choir (performing in state competitions for solos and small groups, including barbershop), and theater. He attended Hamline University on a football scholarship.
He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Watertown, and has been a 30+ year member of Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
Tim had widespread and varied work experience, first delivering newspapers as a young boy, then at various country clubs as a grounds worker, bartender, and dining room manager, Metro Garage Door, Aid Association for Lutherans (now Thrivent Financial), and finally at Timesavers, where he was proud to be employed for over 35 years. He held various positions in sales, marketing and applications, and often referred to himself as "Timmy Timesavers."
On July 5, 1986, Tim was united in marriage to Gail Fasching. God blessed them with two daughters, Emily and Katie. Their family settled in Buffalo in 1991. As a couple and as a family, they enjoyed traveling - from east to west - Disney World, Wisconsin Dells, Texas to visit family, Mexico, Mount Rushmore and the Badlands, Colorado, Montana, and Hawaii. He also traveled extensively for work and made good friends around the world.
Some things his friends and family know about Tim - he loved to talk! He was passionate about hunting, camping, and the outdoors. He enjoyed collecting guns and pocketknives and was "Mr. Gadget Man." Tim's size and forthrightness were sometimes intimidating, but he was a softy at heart. He loved dogs, and he had several over the course of his adult life - Vic, Ginger, Skyy, Maggie.
But above all, Tim was a family man. He loved nothing more than being surrounded by his daughters, the sons-in-law who became the sons he never had, and his energetic grandchildren.
Tim will be greatly missed by his wife, Gail; daughters, Emily (Chris) Northenscold and Katie (Matt) Anderson; grandchildren, Nora, June and Henry, plus twins on the way. He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Merl and Millie Mueller; sister, Margaret Renner; father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Shirley Fasching; sisters-in-law, Lori Dahl, Sue (Joe) Stevens, Karla (Tony) Powell, and Joan Niesen; step-sisters and brothers, Jim (Fran) Feldhege, Tim (Lynn) Feldhege, Donny Feldhege, Russ Butala, Sharon (Keith) Schaefer, and Sue (Chris) Schreifels; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Mueller, brothers Scott and Mark Mueller, brother-in-law Chris Niesen, and sister-in-law Sandy Butala.
Funeral services held on Monday, May 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. 9-11 am visitation, 11 am service, lunch immediately following.
Memorials preferred to The Wildlife Federation.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
