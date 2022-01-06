Thomas "Tom" Gebhard Meuffels, 62, died Thursday December 23,2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with his family by his side.
Tom was born April 16,1959, in Waconia Minn., to Gerald and Dolores Meuffels.
Tom graduated from Waconia High School class of 1977.
Tom started farming after high school and would later start working for Waconia School District 110 as a custodian for 24 years. He ended his career working for Southview Elementary School for 21 years. Tom loved everyone he met, especially the kids and staff at Southview Elementary in Waconia where he worked. He also enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, camping, jet skiing, and most importantly spending time with his family and teaching his grandchildren the rules to farming.
Tom married Judith "Judy" Poppler on August 10,1996. They had a wonderful marriage full of love and friendship. They were blessed with four children: Jennifer, Jessica, Joleen and Thomas Jr.
Tom is survived by his wife, Judy and children; Jennifer(Jerry) Hargis, Jessica(Patrick) Valentine, Joleen Glashan and Alex Zellmann and Thomas Jr.(Cassandra) Meuffels; three grandchildren; sister in-law Joanne Poppler; and many brother in-laws; brothers, Gerald, Mike and Leo; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dolores; father in-law and mother in-law, Ervin and Julia Poppler and grandson Connor.
Tom especially will be remembered for his caring heart, smile, laugh, jokes, and hugs.
Visitation is at 2 p.m. Sunday January 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia (41 E. First St.). Mass will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or to the Go Fund Me that was started.
Special thank you to Southview Elementary staff, Waconia Hospital and Abbott Northwestern medical team.
