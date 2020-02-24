Thomas J. Gorman, age 87 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Comminity (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass; visitation was one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Thomas was born on November 27, 1932 in Fairmont, the son of Mark and Marie (Dieudonne) Gorman. On October 15, 1960, Thomas was united in marriage to Joann Stevermer. He enjoyed wood working and hand crafted a blanket chest for his daughters and daughters in-law. Tom enjoyed walleye fishing on Lake Waconia and with his family on Leech Lake. He was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, was a lector in church and active in other church groups at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Verona, NJ. Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter Julie Ann Gorman; parents Mark and Marie Gorman; brothers James (Betty) Gorman, Mark (Geraldine) Gorman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Mark (Vivian) Stevermer, Alan Stevermer, John (Carol Jean) Stevermer, Neil (Erna) Stevermer, Gene (Connie) Stevermer, Bernie Stevermer, Milton Hansen. Thomas is survived by his loving family: wife Joann; sons Mark (Geraldine) Gorman, Dean (Eileen) Gorman; daughters Linda Gorman, Maureen Gorman; granddaughter Grainne (Martin) Mucker; great-grandsons Desmond Mucker, Dean Mucker; brother Patrick (Beverly) Gorman; sisters-in-law Betty Stevermer, Cecelia Stevermer, Marjorie Hansen. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Father James J. Kelly Council #3632, Verona, NJ, Special Olympics or St. Joseph School Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.