Thomas H. Rademacher age 75 of Cologne passed away on Monday October 18, 2021 at his residence.
A private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia.
Tom was born on May 10, 1946 in Watertown the son of Thomas and Rosella (Worm) Rademacher. On April 26, 1968 Tom was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Theis at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia.
Tom was an active member of the Farming Community in Cologne for 50+ years and known in Carver and Scott county for his painting business of 43 years. He graduated from Waconia High School as a 4 time All Conference Wrestler and loved spending his days in a field, in his shop, or on the lake; always keeping himself busy. He was an active Service Member of the Army, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Waconia. He raised his family on a farm, giving his children a strong work ethic and always getting a job done. He loved spending time with his grandkids at the family cabin, showing them how to use a tool or fix something and providing them with the land and tools to do what he enjoyed most, hunting and fishing. He loved fishing, duck, pheasant, deer & elk hunting where he visited many places such as Canada, Colorado, New Mexico and Alaska. One of his favorite things to do was to have a fish fry. He leaves us knowing all the best fishing holes and keeping his best fishing spots a secret.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Rosella Rademacher; brothers and sisters.
Tom is survived by his loving family: wife Ann; daughter Kari (Tony) Kardell of Bloomington; sons Don (Holly) Rademacher of Elgin, Mike (Lisa) Rademacher of Belle Plaine, Matt (Mandi) Rademacher of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Joshua Kardell, Ryan Kardell, Cole Rademacher, Owen Rademacher, Eli Rademacher, Shaylee Rademacher, Rayann Rademacher, Jace Rademacher, Lily Rademacher, Weston Rademacher; sisters Arlene Engelen of Waconia, Agnes (Ed) Kohman of Fairbault; brothers John Rademacher of Grand Rapids, Marvin (Joann) Rademacher of Waconia, Ron (Rita) Rademacher of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Diane) Theis of Waconia, Sharon (Calvin) Haasken of Chaska, Jeff (Florene) Theis of Carver; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorials preferred to St. Jude https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7265929&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
