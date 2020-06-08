Thomas E. Stumpf, age 66 of Waconia, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria, MN. Thomas Edward Stumpf was born April 20, 1954 at the St. Peter Community Hospital in St. Peter, MN, the son of Roman O. and Marie S. (Riedlechner) Stumpf. Tom grew up in Le Sueur, MN. He attended St. Anne’s Catholic School and graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1972. After graduating from University of Minnesota, Crookston, MN, Tom worked for Marsh Lake Hunting Preserve and Hunt Club, Ditchwitch, Trenchers Plus and RDO Vermeer for the last four years. Thomas began enjoying retirement in 2016. Tom was united in marriage with Patricia K. (Bisek) Bartusek on June 2, 2017 at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria, MN. They made their home in Waconia, MN. Tom was a loving father who enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball and hockey for many years. He lived for his dogs, hunting with his son Spencer, especially trips to western Minnesota for ducks and pheasants. Tom loved golfing, biking, playing cards and traveling with his wife. His love for sports, especially football, hockey and baseball was evident to all. He knew a lot of sports trivia and he often called in to KFAN radio where he was known as “Tom from Waconia.” Everyone enjoyed Tom’s articles in the Victoria Gazette, as the cowboy corespondent, for many years and he will be sadly missed by his many readers. Tom was very active at his church – St. Victoria Parish Family. He had taught Faith Formation for several years, sang in the Adult Choir for over 30 years, and had served on many other various committees. He shared his love for church and the opportunity of ministry through music with many. Tom’s love for family and friends took priority over everything. He loved his grandkids and they knew that Pappy Tom was their ultimate favorite. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Roman and Marie Stumpf; brother-in-law Kenny Rizor. Tom is survived by his loving family: wife Patricia Stumpf; sons Elliott Stumpf of Burnsville, MN, Spencer (Megan) Stumpf of Mayer, MN; step-children Craig (Megan) Bartusek of Monument, CO, Ryan Bartusek of Waconia, MN, Amy (Josh) Weiss of Ellsworth, WI; granddaughter Olivia Stumpf; step-grandchildren Evelyn Bartusek, Oscar Bartusek, Rhett Weiss and Gwenna Weiss; sisters Barb Rizor of Larkspur, CO, Mary (John) Dykstra of Robert, WI, Joan (Bob) Burns of Janesville, MN; uncles and aunts Herb (Elvira) Stumpf of Pierz MN, Ernie (Betty) Stumpf of New Prague, MN, Lavina (Leo) Bonacci of Lakewood, CO, Cora (Jim) Cain of Ft. Collins, CO; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
