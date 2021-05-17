Thomas E. Stumpf

Thomas E. Stumpf, age 66 of Waconia, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria, MN. Visitation held 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Tom is survived by his loving family: wife Patricia Stumpf; sons Elliott Stumpf, Spencer (Megan) Stumpf; step-children Craig (Megan) Bartusek, Ryan Bartusek, Amy (Josh) Weiss; one granddaughter; four step-grandchildren. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.

