Thomas A. Bearie, age 77, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Thomas Arthur Bearie was born in Detroit, Michigan on June 9, 1944, the son of James and Ellen (Andersen) Bearie.
Thomas served in the military during the Vietnam era. He talked fondly of pursuing higher education in California, Hawaii and Minnesota, including Luther Seminary and eventually, what was then, Mankato State College. It was there that he met his wife, Mavis Mathistad. For 45 years, Mavis and Tom had a very special relationship, built on the devoted love that they had for each other and the common belief in the worthiness of others.
Tom's family is at peace knowing the physical, health challenges he faced are now behind him. The anthem "Everything is Holy Now" is a mantra he lived by and graciously shared with others. We are indeed more complete and compassionate having known and loved Thomas Bearie.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents James and Ellen Bearie.
Tom is survived by his loving family: wife Mavis; brother Ken Bearie; brother-in-law Roger; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
