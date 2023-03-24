Theresa M. Johnson, age 60, of Watertown passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Memorial Service 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Matt Schroeder as officiant. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Theresa was born on February 15, 1963 in Waconia, the daughter of Edmund and Marcella (Wickenhauser) Vanderlinde. Theresa was a graduate of Watertown-Mayer High School, class of 1981. On March 15, 1991, Theresa was united in marriage to Tim Johnson in St. Paul where they lived for many years. Tim passed away in 2007 and in 2013, Theresa returned to Watertown to be closer to family. Theresa had a memory like no other and could recall the most random people and events. She had many struggles during her life and COVID, in late 2021, left her with permanent respiratory damage. We will always remember her ear-to-ear smile and unique laugh.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Tim Johnson; parents Edmund and Marcella Vanderlinde; brothers Thomas Vanderlinde, Leon Vanderlinde, Richard Vanderlinde; sister Ann Vanderlinde; brother-in-law Jim Bauer; sister-in-law Heidi Vanderlinde; great-niece Reagan Schepers.
Theresa is survived by her loving family: sisters and brothers Betty (Greg) Erhard of Olathe, KS, Judy (Jim) Storms of Cologne, Frances Vanderlinde of Watertown, Mary (Bruce) Schepers of Savage, Bea Bauer of Watertown, Jerry Vanderlinde of Lake Bronson, Dan (Dorine) Vanderlinde of Mayer, Janet (Chad) Banken of Minnetonka; sister-in-law Marcy Vanderlinde of Watertown; aunts Clarissa Wickenhauser of Waconia, Harriet Vanderlinde of St. Bonifacius; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and her cat Callie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
