Theodore A. Schugg, age 73 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The service was live-streamed on church’s Facebook page. Theodore Albin Schugg was born on December 8, 1946 in Minneapolis, the son of Melvin and Leata (Roen) Schugg. On June 9, 1990, Theodore was united in marriage to Carol Folz at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Richfield. Ted was very active in the community, being a member of the American Legion Post 150 in Waconia, holding the position as the post’s Gambling Manager, and also a member of it’s Memorial Rifle Squad. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Waconia, holding many offices such as finance secretary, president of the KC Park, being Grand Knight and attaining 4th degree Knight. Ted drove school bus for 3 years, which brought a lot of joy to his life, spending time with the children. He loved to cook, barbeque and have many friends over for a good time. Ted liked to hunt and fish with his buddies whenever possible. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Leata Schugg; sister Sandy Bennett; twin brother Ed Schugg; step-mother Lillian Schugg; nephew Daniel Schauer. Survived by his loving family: wife Carol; sister Lynn (Virgil) Schauer of Glencoe; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Cheryl Schugg of New Auburn, Jerry Bennett of Florida, Judy Folz of Stillwater; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Al Symanietz, Ron Rademacher, Jeremy Schauer, Matt Schauer, Justin Symanietz, Zach Bennett. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
