Terry Swanson, age 55 of Cologne, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence. Memorial service 12 p.m. (noon), Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church (210 Church St. E.) in Cologne. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Terrance “Terry” Henry Swanson was born September 12, 1964 in Waconia, the son of Roger and Joanne (Hoen) Swanson. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Cologne. Terry graduated from Central High School in Norwood. Terry was a very talented craftsman who worked for WKP in Carver and Modern Design in Cologne. He was very proud of being a lifelong resident of Cologne and often donated hand carved creations for community group auctions and fund raisers. Terry has shared many of his works with family and friends. Terry was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and being in the wilderness. He loved animals, especially his dogs and a few cats he rescued over the years. Terry also enjoyed reading and was interested in history. Terry was proud to be an uncle and loved being a part of his nephews’ lives. He’ll be remembered for his gentle heart, humor and being a friend to all with a loyal, kind and generous personality. Terry is preceded in death by his parents Roger and Joanne Swanson; aunt Marilyn Udell; uncles Bernie Hoen and Dan Polzin. Terry is survived by his loving family: brother and sister-in-law Mick and Barb Swanson; nephews Tony Swanson and his wife Rielle, Tyler Swanson and his significant other Alex, Tim Swanson and his significant other Megan; aunts and uncles Tom and Judy Swanson, Steve and Pat Udell, Don and Rose Smith, Betty and Bill Breen; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
