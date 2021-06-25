Terry A. Jopp, age75, of Winsted passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his residence. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m at St. John Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) in Hollywood Twp/New Germany. Visitation Sunday, 4 p.m. - 8p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, all at the church. Chapel service 7:30 p.m., Sunday evening. Interment St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Terry Allen Jopp was born on February 6, 1946, the son of Ralph and Clara (Stoeckmann) Jopp. He was baptized on March 3, 1946 by Pastor William L. Ernst at St. John Lutheran Church of Hollywood, New Germany, MN. Terry attended St. John Lutheran School and later Watertown High School where he graduated with the Watertown Class of 1964. He confirmed his faith on April 10, 1960 at St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor Victor AmEnd as officiant. His confirmation verse was John 3:16 – For God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. Terry was united in marriage with Marcia Quast at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, MN on October 24, 1970, by Rev. Harold Bode. They enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. Their marriage was blessed with two sons, Ryan and Grady. Terry was an active member of his church, St. John Lutheran of Hollywood. He held many jobs on the church council including elder, trustee, board of education, and building fund treasurer. Terry served in the National Guard from March 19, 1966 to May 23, 1971, when he was honorably discharged. Terry worked at Wagner Spray Tech in Plymouth, MN for over 36 years. His love was always farming, which he did his entire life. He found it very relaxing to jump into the tractor after a hard day at work. He enjoyed fabricating and working in his shop. Terry was very ambitious and was a perfectionist at whatever he did. Terry loved his family. It was always special when the whole family could be together. Time spent with the grandchildren was treasured. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with Ryan and Grady and sharing stories with them. Terry loved spending time in his woods, taking in the beauty of nature and wildlife. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Clara Jopp; father-in-law and mother-in-law Elmer and Dora Quast; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Norma and Eugene Winkelmann. Terry is survived by his loving family: wife Marcia; sons Ryan Jopp and fiancee Bridget Solheid of Mayer, Grady (Melissa) Jopp of New Germany; grandchildren Kylie and Jayce Jopp, Brenden and Brady Solheid; brother and sister-in-law Keith (Janet) Jopp of Cheney, KS; sister and brother-in-law Bonnie (John) Eberle of New Germany; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Naomi (James) Hanson of New Brighton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Blessed be his memory. Casket Bearers are Reg Vinkemeier, Travis Kubasch, Mark Eberle, Calvin Winkelmann, Jared Winkelmann, Duane Winkelmann, Brian Hanson. Honorary Casket Bearers are Kylie Jopp, Jayce Jopp, Brenden Solheid, Brady Solheid. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.