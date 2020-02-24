Terese Steman Miller, 92, of Waconia passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader and Father Kevin Finnegan as celebrants. Visitation is one hour prior to the Mass. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Terese was born on August 1, 1927 in Watkins, the daughter of John and Magdalene (Mohs) Steman. On June 14, 1952, Terese was united in marriage to Elmer “Biffer” F. Miller at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Terese grew up on the family farm near Luxemburg, Minnesota, and graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1945 as class salutatorian. She graduated from the nursing program at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul in 1951. As a registered nurse, she began her career in the operating room at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was introduced to Biffer, former publisher of The Waconia Patriot, on a blind date in 1951 and they married the following year. She moved to Waconia and was the sole operating room nurse at the old Nagel Hospital. She transitioned to Waconia Ridgeview Hospital when it opened, helping to design the layout of the operating rooms where she worked for 30 years as a surgical nurse. Terese loved Waconia and contributed in many ways, as the first woman ever elected to the city council, election judge and participant in many community and civic organizations. Terese and Biffer lived on Main Street overlooking the lake and island. They cherished the small town where Biffer had grown up. Terese’s passions were antiques, cooking, travel to Minnesota’s north shore, Sanibel Island in Florida and Europe. She also played piano and violin. But more than anything, her life was dedicated to the care and love of family. Terese was preceded in death by her husband in 1995; sister Marie Merat; brothers Bernard Steman, Louis Steman, and John Steman. Terese is survived by her daughters Mary T. (Andy) Carlson of Edina, Terese “Terry” M. Miller (Minta Meyer) of St. Petersburg, Fla; son Douglas J. (Kimberly) Miller of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Emily (Erik) Helland, Drew Carlson, Pearce Powers, Jackson Miller; great-grandchildren Charlotte Helland, August Helland; nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorials preferred to Ridgeview Foundation and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Foundation. Arrangements are with the johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
