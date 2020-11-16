Sylvia H. Dummer

Sylvia Augusta Helen Burandt, age 91, of Mayer peacefully passed on to be with our Lord on November 11, 2020 at the Glencoe Regional Hospital. Her two sons, Neil and Dale were at her bedside as she made her transition from this life to heaven. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Waconia. Service will be recorded for those unable to attend. A link to view the recording will be posted here, a few days following the service. Sylvia was born in Waconia Township on March 29, 1929, the daughter of Edwin and Ella (Gatz) Burandt. She was baptized on April 14, 1929 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 18, 1943 and her confirmation verse was John 3:16. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” She honored this verse with her throughout her life. On May 21, 1949, Sylvia was united in marriage to Raymond Dummer at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia by Pastor Heyne. This marriage was blessed with a daughter Linda, and two sons, Neil and Dale. Sylvia had such an enthusiasm for life and a great love for her farm. She lived for her gardens and to work the land. Her green thumb was obvious with the many types of beautiful plants and flowers she had planted throughout the farm and in particular her outstanding gladiolas were Carver County Fair Ribbon winners. She also had a large vegetable garden from which every year she stocked the root cellar. She canned everything she could so the fruits of her labor could be enjoyed year-round. Ray used say that Sylvia was not happy unless she had dirt under her fingernails from working outdoors. She worked the farm side by side with Ray throughout the years and knew how to run every piece of equipment on the farm. She was an active participant of every aspect of farming. Whether it was bottle feeding a young calf or prepping for processing she loved the animals they had. Feeding the birds and watching them was a source of daily delight for her. Together Sylvia and Ray made a great team. She loved the farm and being farm wife and mother. If you stopped by you could always expect a little “lunch” because she always had home baked goodies at the ready for her family and for any unexpected guest who showed up. And perhaps a card game or two. Never one to shy away from hard work she raised her sons to be to honest, hardworking, God loving men. Her unwavering faith in God sustained her throughout her life in good times and in trying times. Sylvia was a wonderful mother and mother-in-law. We were blessed to have her in our lives. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren dearly and cherished every chance she had to see them. Holiday get togethers were the highlight of her year. Seeing her loved ones gathered together meant everything to her. She was a very loving Grandma and always wanted the best for her grandchildren. She was grateful for her legacy. Sylvia is preceded in death by infant Daughter, Linda Kay Dummer, her husband Raymond Dummer; Parents - Edwin and Ella Burandt; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law - August and Emma (Villnow) Dummer; Sisters and Brothers - Pearl Menden, Alvin Burandt, Margie Lenz, Dennis Burandt, Darlene Tesch, Melvin Burandt; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law - Irvin Menden, Lester Lenz, Harvey Tesch, Margaret Burandt, Flora Burandt, Bruce Kyes, John Kaufhold, Edwin and Lillian Dummer, La Vern and Charles Best. Sylvia is survived by her loving family - sons Neil (Colleen) Dummer of Mayer and Dale (Debbie) Dummer of Mayer; Grandchildren - Michael (Heather) Dummer, Robert, Jeff and Jonathon Dummer; Great grandchildren - Kyle Dummer, Elizabeth and Eric Dummer, Gavin and Ellie Dummer, and step great grandson Miguel Gomez; Brother and Sisters - Larry (Joyce) Burandt of Lester Prairie, Diane Kyes of Bismarck, ND, Karen (Marcel) Gueningsman of Shakopee; Sister-in-law - Annie Burandt of Texas; Godchildren - Dori Duesterhoeft, Kristi Alberts and Kenny Tesch; Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers: Michael Dummer, Jeff Dummer, Jon Dummer, Kyle Dummer, Fred Lenz, Roger Kern. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
