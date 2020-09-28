Sylvester C. Morschen, age 87 of rural Cologne, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church (610 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Dave Erbel officiating. Visitation held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. 1st St.) in Waconia and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Chaska VFW. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Casket bearers are Christophe Morschen, Audrey Morschen, Charles Morschen, Sophia Morschen, Mitchell Johnson, Emily Johnson. Sylvester Charles Morschen was born Saturday, February 25, 1933 on the family farm in rural Chaska, the son of Alfred and Helen (Poppler). He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska. On March 19, 1953, Sylvester was inducted in the United States Army where he served in the 21st Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean War until receiving his Honorable Discharge on March 11, 1955. He was stationed for the majority of his service in Germany. Sylvester was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. On June 25, 1960, Sylvester was united in marriage with Ruth M. Gennrich at Zion Lutheran Church of Benton Township with Rev. John Melchert officiating. This union of 60 years was blessed with children Joyce, Rita, Loren and Marcia. Sylvester farmed and also operated his own milk trucking business for over 40 years. After his retirement he enjoyed driving school bus for many years. Sylvester was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska and later Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. He had served as church usher, PTL member and willingly volunteered whenever asked. Sylvester had also volunteered and was active at Mayer Lutheran High School. Sylvester was an active member of the Chaska VFW and had served on its detail for funeral honors. He was proud of his continued support of the American Red Cross by being a blood donor. Sylvester had delivered for Meals On Wheels along with his wife Ruth up to this past year. Sylvester will be remembered for his content and positive nature and that he was always willing to help others. He loved trips to the cabin, helping his family with projects at their own homes and spending time with his grandchildren. Sylvester Charles Morschen is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Helen Morschen; brothers Leroy Morschen, Franklin (Cordella) Morschen; sister Lorraine (Vernon) Olsen; sister-in-law Beverly Gennrich. Sylvester is survived by his loving family: wife Ruth Morschen of Cologne; children Joyce (Gregg) Johnson of Cologne, Rita Shephard of Morgantown, WV, Loren (Stephanie) Morschen of Cologne, Marcia (Steven) Lammlein of Plymouth; grandchildren Hannah (Jacob) Pehl, Emily (Mark) Sandquist, Mitchell Johnson, Rebekah Shephard, Andrew Shephard, Christophe (Emily) Morschen, Audrey Morschen, Charles Morschen and Sophia Morschen; great-grandchildren Charlotte Pehl and Everly Pehl; brother Vernon (Joanne) Morschen of Chaska; sister-in-law Beatrice Morschen of Chaska; brother-in-law Herman Gennrich of Norwood Young America; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
