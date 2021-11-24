Susan Barbara Roy (Clay), age 81, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021, at the Traditions of Frederic in Frederic, Wisconsin. Susan was born to Roy and Viola Clay on January 31, 1940, in Norwood, Minnesota.
Susan lived her life with her heart dedicated to God, her love and faith in the Lord shined through her gentle spirit. Susan was a happy mother of three girls and dedicated her life to her family. She became the staple of not only her children, but also her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Viola Clay; brother, Kerry Clay; and the father to her children, Mike Roy.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Roy of Maple Grove, MN, Conny (Brian) Daeffler of Frederic, WI, Caralin (Richard) Gibson of Brooklyn Park, MN; and her grandchildren, Victoria (Dan) Hanna, Alex, Malachi; great grandchildren, Clay and Royce; brother, Randy (Tari) Clay of Excelsior, MN; and many other loving family and friends.
A service will be scheduled at a later date, please check back.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
