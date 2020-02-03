Steven W. Ehrenberg age 62 of Norwood Young America passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Memorial Service was Tuesday February 4, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau officiating. Visitation was Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Steve was born on November 9, 1957 in Glencoe the son of Duane and Romane (Heckmann) Ehrenberg. He was very dedicated member of the Norwood Young America Fire Department holding the ranks Chief, officer for 30 years and on the department for a total of 38 years. Steve also was a member of the State Fire Chiefs Association for 30 years. He liked hunting on his uncle’s land by Tiger Lake throughout his life. Steve liked going to the Ehrenberg’s cabin on Stalker Lake in Battle Lake, fishing and just hanging out brought him much enjoyment. During his youth he was active in playing football and wrestling at Mayer Lutheran High School. He was a quiet man with a huge heart, giving of himself whenever there was a need. Steve enjoyed volunteering at Stiftungsfest with the Fire Department for many years. Steve was preceded in death by his father Duane Ehrenberg. Steve is survived by his loving family: mother Romane Ehrenberg of Norwood Young America; brother and sister-in-law Randy and Bobbi Ehrenberg of Norwood Young America; sister and brother-in-law Patti and Mark Storms of Norwood Young America; nieces and nephews Aleshia Kohlmeyer and her husband Chad, Jarred Ehrenberg and his fiancée Sara Ascher, Andrew Storms and his wife Tyra, Jessica Steffens and her husband Mark; great-nieces and nephews Holden, Eaven and Sullivan Kohlmeyer, Gavin, Addison and Ellie Pool, Lydia and Claire Storms, Anthony and Maverick Steffens; Uncle and Aunts Wendel and Kathy Schrader of Glencoe, Diane Schrader of Plato; and many friends. Urn Bearers are the Norwood Young America Fire Department Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
Steven W. Ehrenberg
