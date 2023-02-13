Steven F. Smock, age 73, of Howard Lake passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
Steven Franklin Smock was born January 13, 1950 in Preston, MN, the son of Franklin and Gertrude (Grabau) Smock. Steven grew up in West St. Paul, graduating from Sibley High school in 1968. Throughout high school, he participated in football, wrestling, and track and field; breaking records on the track and winning matches on the mat. He was a running back on the football field and joked that he was fast, because he had to be, otherwise all the big linemen would tackle and hurt him.
Steven enlisted in the Navy in 1969 and completed basic training and submarine school in San Diego. Steven was married to Wendy Whittaker on April 3, 1970 where they began their adventures being stationed in Connecticut, Washington, Hawaii, Illinois, South Carolina, and retiring back home in Minnesota in 1991. Minnesota is where they built their log home on the lake. Steven enjoyed building the house and working side by side with his father-in-law, Chuck and with his brothers as he crafted Wendy and his dream home. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Sarah and Daniel. Steven was an active and involved Dad when he was not out to sea. He coached soccer games, and was present for every athletic event, dance recital and gymnastics program. Whether Steven was at his kid's events or his grandkid's events, you were sure to hear his voice over the crowd at some point as he was a loud and proud supporter!
He was the life of the party, whether it was a backyard pool party or volleyball game, a neighborhood get-together, family hunting or fishing trip, or a family game night playing Pictionary. Steven loved hosting his annual 4th of July get-togethers and having his family and friends spend the weekend celebrating, eating, fishing and enjoying each other and the lake. During many evenings, Steven could be found enjoying bonfires at the lake, with a loyal dog by his side. And when grandkids were present as well, it made it all that much sweeter. He loved to fish off the dock and enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to fish, and watching their joy as their patience paid off. Steven never tired of baiting a hook or taking fish off for his grandkids. He could sit on the pontoon or a chair on the dock and be content for hours with the grandkids fishing.
Steven was a very kind man who would help anyone in need. He was generous with his time and talents. Steven was very much a service-oriented person and loved to give back or pay it forward. Whenever something was asked of him in terms of help, "no" was not a word he ever uttered. This trait is one that he has passed along to his kids.
Steven worked for Mayer-Lutheran Schools, after his service retirement, and was a well-respected shop teacher who was well liked by all his students. Steven was also employed with Three Rivers Park District for a time and enjoyed being outdoors, caring for the parks, and connecting with people.
Steven was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed woodworking in his garage. Steven built many beautiful pieces of furniture for his family and even built shadow boxes for other retired servicemen and women to display their flags and medals in.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Gertrude Smock; brother Jeffrey Smock; sisters Mary Smock, Lisa Feifarek, Jill Smock; father-in-law and mother-in-law Chuck and Gladys Whittaker.
Steven is survived by his loving family: wife Wendy; children Sarah (Aaron) Young of Hutchinson, Daniel (Rachel) Smock of Dassel; grandchildren Aidan Young, Norah Young, Benjamin Smock, Josiah Smock, Caleb Smock, Elijah Smock, Hannah Smock; sisters Helen (Rick) Phelps, Debra (Lawrence) Knutson, Teresa (Scott) Roussin, Ina (Roger) Morrison; brother Mark (Jean) Smock; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sue (Ron) Logelin, Patrick (Anne) Whittaker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are his grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.