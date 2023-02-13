Steven F. Smock

Steven F. Smock, age 73, of Howard Lake passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

