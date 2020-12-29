Steven Edward Harms, age 71 of NYA, Mn. passed away at the Mpls.Minnesota Veterans Home on Dec. 26,2020. A private Funeral service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls. at a later date.Steven was the son of George & Ruth Harms. He was baptized, confirmed, & a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, NYA, Mn .He built & lived in his home in NYA, Mn. until 2010. Upon going into the Mpls. Minnesota Veterans Home. Steven enjoyed talking with friends, pestering the staff, playing cards, bingo & other activities the MN. Vets Home provided him. Steven is survived by his brother Douglas (Jill) Harms, sister in laws Linda & Betty Harms. Dennis Brist & Mark Gerdes, 14 nieces & nephews. Steven is proceeded in death by parents George & Ruth Harms, brothers George & Russell, Sisters Janet Brist & Julie Gerdes. The Family would like to thank the Mn. Vets. Home staff for their excellent care & kindness they gave Steven. God bless you all!!
