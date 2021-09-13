Steven A. Zellmann, age 74 of Norwood Young America, died September 10, 2021 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service 12:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. David Erbel as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Steven “Grease” A. Zellmann was born March 24, 1947 in Clarkfield, the son of Alvin and Verna (Willemsen) Zellmann. Steve was united in marriage with Nina Jerko. This union was blessed with children Michael, Shari and Jennifer. Steve was employed with Sergert Sanitation in Waconia and later Louver Manufacturing in Chanhassen. He enjoyed camping and loved trips to the lake for relaxation and fishing. Steve treasured being outdoors and often would be found sitting outside his home, taking in the surroundings, and enjoying a Schmidt beer. He enjoyed watching football and professional wrestling on television. Steve will be remembered for his quiet, laid back and relaxed nature. Steve is preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Zellmann; parents Alvin Zellmann and Verna Zellmann; sister LeAnn (Bob) Smith; mother-in-law and father-in-law Anna and George Jerko. Steve is survived by his loving family: wife Nina Zellmann of Norwood Young America; son Michael Zellmann and his special friend Christina Dumoulin of Norwood Young America; daughter Shari Kutzke and her special friend Dean Martin of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Jackie Zellmann, Ryan Kutzke and Kayla Kutzke; great-grandchildren Josh Wendorff, Grace Kutzke and Lennon Hurst; brother Robert Zellmann and his friend Barb Zellmann; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Zena and Bill Menth of St. Bonifacius, Luba and Don Schulz of Waconia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
