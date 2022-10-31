Stephen "Steve" G. Olson

Stephen G. Olson, age 76, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Urn Bearers are his children.
Stephen "Steve" George Olson was born August 22, 1946, in Springfield, MN, the son of Alfred and Elsie (Bruckbauer) Olson. He was baptized on September 1, 1946, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda, MN, and was confirmed on September 29, 1957, at St. Michael's in Morgan, MN. Steve attended 8 years at St. Michael's School and graduated in 1964 from Morgan High School. He went to college for one year in Mankato but then enlisted in the US Air Force from 1966 to 1970. He spent one year in Vietnam as a weapons specialist and munitions loader from 1968-69. During those four years in the Air Force, he made Sargent.
After the service, he enrolled at South Central College in Mankato from 1971 to 1973. He was chosen as one of the 20 students who auditioned for the 2-year Commercial Art class. That is where he met his wife, Mary. They fell in love and married at St. Mark Catholic Church in Shakopee on November 23, 1973. They both worked as graphic/commercial artists most of their lives. The couple made their home in the country within Bongards, MN (Cologne address.) They were blessed with three children, Lance, Adam and Emily.
Steve spent his summers as a child mowing lawns, having a paper route, working at the Morgan Hatchery, helping as a farmhand at his SIL's farm, and setting pins at the Morgan Bowling Alley. He enjoyed hunting deer, rabbits and trapping pocket gophers for a little pocket cash of his own. He loved bullhead fishing with his dad and spending time with his buddies, who also loved to hunt and fish. His dad died on Steve's birthday, August 22nd of 1969 and was buried on his own birthday, August 25th of 1969.
Steve had an unquenchable thirst for genealogy and history and touched so many lives because of his talents. He wrote unfathomable amounts of historical stories for his own family, his wife's and several cities in the community. Steve volunteered immeasurable time and research and played an enormous part in setting up displays for Stiftungsfest in Norwood Young America for many years, several Cologne celebrations and for the Fire Department, VFW and American Legion, plus numerous displays at the Historical Society in Waconia. He wrote, artistically compiled and put together the history book "Cologne: The First 100 Years," the history book of Bongards and its founder, plus several genealogy books for friends and family. He wrote several personal stories about his mom and dad's lives and growing up at the turn of the century. He donated his time and talents, designing and printing memorials of the deceased members for Cologne and Norwood Young America churches "All Soul's Day" for 40 years. He also designed numerous brochures, pamphlets, logo designs, technical drawings, posters, wedding programs, newsletters, business cards, and letterheads for businesses, family, friends and churches as well. A friend of Steve's wrote, "One thing that Steve taught me was that we are doing things for the good of others, not for the good of ourselves and I have carried that advice throughout my life!" Yes, Steve was always there to help someone, no matter what it was! He also loved photography and was the photographer for two churches and for special events or family gatherings.
Steve cherished every moment with his family, from his proud moment of becoming a "daddy" to each of his three children to becoming a proud "Grampa" to his three granddaughters. He spent many wonderful moments with his own children, camping and fishing, watching softball and baseball games, cross country meets, attending band and choir concerts, volleyball games, school theater productions, taking them to music lessons, and since they all three were musicians or singers, there was always "music" in the air at our home. He loved being in the garden and getting his hands dirty and was known for his gladiolas, Iris, Peruvian Lilies, Dahlias and Jacobean Lilies. He loved to draw at a very young age. That is why he chose the "art field" after VN, but in 2000, he developed Essential Tremors which put a stop to his drawing and his job field as a Technical Illustrator and Graphic Artist. In 2021, he underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) at Mayo Hospital in Rochester and the surgery was successful to remove most of his tremors so that he could at least type on his computer to work on his history projects. We pray all his efforts, touching so many lives, will be part of his legacy for a very long time.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Elsie Olson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Elmer and Kathryn Marschall; brothers Ralph (Ruth) Olson, Vern Olson; sister Beatrice (Len) Bruns; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Tom Goblirsch, Jeanne (Bob) Hoyme; nephew Ralphie Olson; niece Cathy (Olson) Fournier.
Steve is survived by his loving family: wife Mary; children Lance Olson of Chanhassen, Adam (Amber) Olson of Jackson, Emily Olson of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren April, Alison, and Annabelle Olson; sister Lois Goblirsch of New Ulm; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Helen Olson of Colorado, Steve Marschall of Little Falls, Roy (Danita) Marschall of Shakopee, Lori (Mike) Knuth of Pequot Lakes, Fred (Jean) Marschall of Shakopee, Chrysa Kostecka of Pequot Lakes; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
