Stephen L. Bomgren, age 76, of Waconia passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Waconia. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Stephen Linne Bomgren was born December 13, 1943 in Warroad, MN, the son of Linne and Elizabeth (Olsen) Bomgren. Stephen graduated from Atwater High School. He attended Gustavus for one year before proudly, serving in the Army for three years. After leaving the service, Stephen finished his education graduating from Gustavus and then at Mt. Aries Seminary in Philadelphia. On December 27, 1969, Stephen was united in marriage to Marian (Picha) Bomgren at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Together they were blessed with three children. Stephen was a good and faithful follower of God. He led a life devoted to serving the Lord and His people. Stephen was an ordained minister and faithfully served at First Lutheran in Worthington, Family of God Lutheran Church in Duluth, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Kelliher and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Waskish. Stephen had many hobbies and interests. He had a great love of singing and sang with the Bemidji Chorale and the National Lutheran Choir. Stephen enjoyed watching the MN Twins and delighted in playing chess and cards with friends and family, often beating them. Stephen adored books and was an avid reader throughout his life. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents Linne and Elizabeth Bomgren; sister Ann Bomgren; brothers Paul Bomgren and Jonathon Bomgren. Stephen is survived by his loving family: wife Marian; children Cary Bomgren of Waconia, John Bomgren of Mankato, Seth (Ann) Bomgren of South Carolina; grandchildren Jordan Leiner, Kayla Leiner, Marie Bomgren, Owen Bomgren; sister Gail Bomgren of Montana; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ervin (C.J.) Picha of Indiana, Monica (Thomas) Peterson of Cannon Falls; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.