Stanley "Stan" Yetzer

Stan Yetzer of Waconia, MN died peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 94. Stan is survived by his children, Dawn (Dan) Perrel, Steve (Rita) Yetzer, Jill (Nick) Flood and Kelly (Paul) Kohls; grandchildren, Emily (Brian) Krueger, Hannah (Brett) Palmberg, Martha (Brett) VanderVelde, Maggie Perrel, Ted Yetzer, Joe Yetzer, Julia, Katie, Meagan, and Tessy Flood and Stan, Caroline, and Henry Kohls; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law LaVonne (Bill) O’Connor and Avis Page; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Stan is preceded in death by his wife, Chris Yetzer; his parents, Joseph and Katherine Yetzer; grandson, Jack Thomas Flood; sisters, Florence Becklund, Germaine Holler, and Rita Givans; brothers, John, Will, Jerome, and Leon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.
