Stanley R. Giesen, age 93, of Waconia passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Stanley Raymond Giesen was born October 30, 1928 in Waconia, MN, the son of Hubert and Helen (Kranz) Giesen. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Waconia High School. On November 5, 1949, Stan was united in marriage to Mary Kohman at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius.
Stan led an active and full life. In his younger days, he was quite the bowler and competed in many tournaments. Stan was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to go fishing. Whenever he had the chance, he was in the boat. Northerns were one of his favorites to catch and Bass were his favorite to eat along with Sunfish. Snowmobiling was his winter sport. The faster a sled could go, the happier he was. Stan and Mary belonged to a snowmobile club which gleefully occupied their weekends. He and Mary also delighted in going to Lake Havasu, Arizona every winter. They had lots of friends there and Stan pulled quite a few shenanigans.
Stan was preceded in death by his infant son; parents Hubert and Helen Giesen; brother Vincent Giesen; sisters Gladys Giesen, Geraldine Schelitzche, Evangeline Peck.
Stan is survived by his loving family: wife Mary; children Anita (Steve) Reinitz of Andover, Patrick "Rocky" Giesen of Waconia, Cindy Schreiner and friend Jim Zappa of River Falls, WI; grandchildren Rochelle Johnson, Steven Reinitz Jr., Melissa Diedtrich, Erik Schreiner; great-grandchildren Brady, Brandon, Dylan, Liam, Elise, Amelia, Abraham, Anne, Logan, Cora; sister-in-law Sharron Giesen of Waconia; brother-in-law Tom Kohman; sisters-in-law Loise Brose, Agnes Kohman, Delores Kohman; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearer Patrick "Rocky" Giesen.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
