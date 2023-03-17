Stanley E. Gunn, age 86, of Waconia passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Memorial Service held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Parkway North) in Waconia with Rev. Katie Escalante and Rev Jim Demke as officiants. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery.
Stanley Edwin Gunn was born October 17, 1936 in Litchfield, MN, the son of Adolph and Florence (Hanson) Gunn. He graduated from Dassel High School in 1954 and attended Augsburg College and the University of Minnesota for Electrical Engineering. He worked at MTS in Eden Prairie, Honeywell Inc. in Hopkins, and FSI International Inc. in Chaska as a draftsmen. Stanley also served in the MN National Guard from 1959 - 1965 as a Radio Teletype Team Chief.
Stanley had many interest and hobbies during his life time. During his earlier years, he enjoyed downhill skiing, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing, trap shooting and golf. Later in his years, he enjoyed reading, Bible study, volunteering at Faith Lutheran Church, playing cards, being an avid MN sports fan and a professional napper.
The hobby that Stanley was most passionate about was his amateur radios. He was known as Kilo - Bravo - Zero - Charlie - Quebec or "KBOCQ" for short, in the amateur radio world. He successfully made contact with thousands of people throughout the world. This passion also lead him to volunteering as a weather spotter for Metro Skywarn, member of the Carver County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT), and an active member of SMARTS Radio Club.
Family gatherings were very special for Stanley and he will be greatly missed by all.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents Adolph and Florence Gunn; aunts Signe Benson, Hilma Gunn; uncle Oscar Gunn.
Stan is survived by his loving family: children Christine (Scott) Gerber of Chaska, Kurt (Mary) Gunn of St. Joseph; grandchildren Matthew (Lynette) Gerber, Meagan (Joe) Rickabaugh, Mitchell Gerber and fiancée Katie Lahey, Moriah (Joe) Block, Greta Gunn; great-grandchildren Claudia Gerber, Lindley Gerber, Hudson Gerber, Jackson Rickabaugh; great-grand dogs Penny, Lola, Oakley, Millie, Nova and Lady; cousin Bruce Benson; other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Matthew Gerber, Lynette Gerber, Claudia Gerber and Lindley Gerber.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
