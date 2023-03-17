Stanley E. Gunn

Stanley E. Gunn, age 86, of Waconia passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.

Memorial Service held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Parkway North) in Waconia with Rev. Katie Escalante and Rev Jim Demke as officiants. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery.

