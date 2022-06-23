Silas E. Tesch, age 87, of Watertown passed away at his residence Tuesday, June 21, 2022 with Lori and Cindy by his side.
Memorial Service held Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave SW) in Watertown with Rev. George Morris as officiant. Visitation held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in St. Peter Lutheran cemetery in Watertown.
Silas Erwin Tesch was born August 13, 1934 in Watertown, MN, the son of Erwin and Mamie (Hedtke) Tesch. He was baptized September 29, 1934 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and confirmed March 21, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. On October 20, 1956, Silas was united in marriage to Lorraine Koehler at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Silas attended Zion Lutheran School in Mayer and Watertown Public schools. After graduation, Silas joined the United States Army and proudly served from 1954 - 1956. He went on to work as a farmer and later for the Waconia Garden Center. Silas was also very active in his community, serving as the Watertown Township Supervisor for 30 years. In 2006, he was named Minnesota Township Leader of the Year. Silas was also involved with the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustment in Carver County.
Faith was a crucial part of Silas's life and he was a devoted member of his church. He served on the Building Committee for the St. Paul Lutheran Church's new location. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran School board, served as an elder and as an usher.
In his leisure, Silas was an avid bowler. He played with 4 plus leagues. He also enjoyed watching Minnesota sports, particularly basketball, the Vikings, and Twins. Silas loved to tend to his lawn and flower gardens. Time spent with his wife and family was his greatest delight. He and Lori adored traveling and especially treasured their trips to Switzerland and Germany. Silas had an easy-going nature and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Silas was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Mamie Tesch; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herb and Alice Koehler.
Silas is survived by his loving family: wife Lorraine "Lori"; daughter Cindy Zabel of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Jeremy (Kate) Zabel, Joshua (Rachel) Zabel, Brandon (Marcie) Zabel, Ashley Zabel; great-grandchildren Adelyn, Aiden, Anika, August, Kendall, Emerson, Silas, Zachary, Mallory; sisters-in-law Carol Thomas, Merrilyn Koehler; other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
