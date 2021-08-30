Shirley M. Carrier, age 86 of Waconia, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11 A.M. at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity (605 North State Street) in New Ulm. Visitation Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Shirley was born on May 19, 1935 in Brown County, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Sperl) Hauser. On October 4, 1958, Shirley was united in marriage to James R. Carrier at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Shirley had a fun-loving personality, always the consummate joker, pulling pranks on everyone just to get a laugh. She was the life of the party. Shirley had a big heart, helping out anyone who was in need or had to be somewhere. She enjoyed traveling with James to a number of different destinations. Shirley enjoyed going to garage sales and also putting them on. She had a collection of various items throughout her house and garage. Shirley liked to go dancing and listen to music. She could often be found tending to her garden which brought her much happiness. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James; 11 brothers and sisters. Shirley is survived by her loving family: son Randy Carrier and Mary Jorissen of Shakopee; daughter Mary Jane Carrier and Mark Jacobson of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Lou (Bruce) Bredon of St. Louis Park, Judy Carrier of Apple Valley; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Wayne Hauser, Al Hauser, Jerry Hauser, Chuck Hauser, Tommie Kimball, Nathan Kimball. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
