Shirley E. Melchert, age 93, of Waconia passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St.) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation held 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment in the church cemetery. Shirley E. Melchert was born April 3, 1928 in Owatonna, MN, the daughter of Theodore and Lydia (Rothague) Joesting. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna. On October 15, 1950, Shirley was united in marriage to Roy Melchert at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna. Shirley delighted in the roles of wife, mother and grandmother. She loved all things that came with those titles. She gardened, canned, baked bread and cinnamon rolls, stamped birthday cards and wedding invitations and even sewed in her spare time. On top of being a homemaker, Shirley also worked for Duebers in Waconia, for 40 years. Shirley was a faithful member of her church, giving generously of her time to the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and the choir at Trinity. In her free time, Shirley loved bird watching and watching the Lawrence Welk show on Saturday Nights. She also loved taking bus trips up north with family and friends. She was a treasure to her family and them to her. She will be greatly missed until they see her again. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Roy; infant son Melchert; sons Allan Melchert, Kenneth (Mari) Melchert; brother-in-law Harley Uber; sister-in-law Ruth Bachman. Shirley is survived by her loving family: children Barb Melchert of Waconia, Carol (Paul) Reinke of Oakdale, John Melchert of Waconia, Jim Melchert of Waconia, Kathy “Katie” Melchert of Waconia, Ted Melchert of Mayer, Pat (Mike) Guennigsmann of Watertown, Tim Melchert and special friend Cher of Waconia; daughter-in-law Kim Melchert of Waconia; grandchildren Adam Reinke and friend Elise, Kim Melchert, Tina Knight, Holly Guennigsmann, Sara Guennigsmann, Dylan Melchert, Tyler Melchert, Kory Melchert, Abby Melchert, Kyle Melchert, Dillon (Ashley) Jobe; great-grandchildren Brinley, Camden, Eliana and Walter; sister Jeanne Uber of Owatanna; brother-in-law Orville Bachmann of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Shirley’s grandsons, Adam Reinke, Kory Melchert, Kyle Melchert, Tyler Melchert, Dylan Melchert, Dillion Jobe. Honorary Casket Bearers are Shirley’s granddaughters, Abby Melchert, Kim Melchert, Tina Knight, Holly Guennigsmann, Sara Guennigsmann. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.