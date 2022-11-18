Shirley A. Jensen

Shirley Anne Jensen, age 92 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park. She was the last surviving member of her family of origin.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery.
Shirley was born on January 6, 1930 to Elmer and Hazel Teske in Wheaton, Minnesota. She grew up a "farm girl," and she always remained a "farm girl" at heart; hardworking, trustworthy, and fun loving. She graduated from Tintah High School in 1947 and attended Wheaton Normal School for teaching. In 1948, married Melvin Keller and had six children. She and Melvin parted ways in 1967. Shirley married Harvey Jensen in 1973, adding his six children to her family.
In addition to being a homemaker, she also had many other careers such as an Avon Lady, mail carrier, school bus driver, bank teller and craft entrepreneur. She had a special talent for making crafts, sewing and candy making. She loved to play Bridge and belonging to her 500-card club. She was a die-hard Minnesota Twins fan, rarely missing a game on TV as well an avid Jeopardy fan.
Preceded in death by husband Harvey Jensen, son Douglas Keller, stepson Steven Jensen.
Survived by the "Keller Kids," daughter Kathy Frempong (Eddie), sons Kevin (Cindy), Rand (Diane), Steven (Rosie), Brian (Sandy), and the "Jensen Kids," Marcia Olson, Susan Meek (Larry), Laurie Parish (Gary), Carolyn Jensen, Jeff Jensen; special brother-in-law, Hilary Barry; daughters-in-law Donna Jensen and Jerri Keller; also, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to staff at Presbyterian Homes, Minnetonka Shores and Optage Hospice for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in her name to: St. Peters Lutheran Church, Watertown; Presbyterian Homes Minnetonka Shores, Spring Park; Gillespie Senior Center, Mound or Delano Senior Center, Delano.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
