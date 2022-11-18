Shirley A. Jensen

Shirley Anne Jensen, age 92 of Watertown, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park. She was the last surviving member of her family of origin.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church (3030 Navajo Ave.) in Watertown with Rev. William Kirmsse as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery.

